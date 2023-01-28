UAE announces end of unstable weather conditions

Medical experts advise people not to expose themselves to extreme temperatures
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has announced an end of unstable weather conditions in the country.
The authority said in a tweet that the announcement was made in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and the National Centre of Meteorology.
In a post on Twitter, the ministry announced the "stability of the weather conditions in the country".
It added: "All police general directorates and concerned authorities dealt with proactivity and high flexibility to ensure the safety of society and the preservation of lives and property."
The UAE has been witnessing a downpour since the last couple of days. Some residents faced issues while others stepped out to make the most of the cool weather.
ALSO READ:
Medical experts advise people not to expose themselves to extreme temperatures
Golf artist Valentino Dixon is a special guest at the ongoing Dubai Desert Classic
The feature is available to individuals and companies and allows users to log in using UAE Pass
Take advantage of the great weather over the weekend to enjoy time with family and friends
They will be open all week except during government holidays and on Sundays during of Ramadan
Several garage owners and mechanics across the country have recorded a rise in the number of repairs that they have done
Cloudy conditions persisted in the country on Friday, with authorities asking residents to be cautious during the unstable weather
The country stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the Middle East Peace Process