UAE announces end of unstable weather conditions

The country has been witnessing heavy rains over the last three days

By Web Desk Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 1:10 PM Last updated: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 1:31 PM

The UAE's Ministry of Interior has announced an end of unstable weather conditions in the country.

The authority said in a tweet that the announcement was made in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and the National Centre of Meteorology.

In a post on Twitter, the ministry announced the "stability of the weather conditions in the country".

It added: "All police general directorates and concerned authorities dealt with proactivity and high flexibility to ensure the safety of society and the preservation of lives and property."

The UAE has been witnessing a downpour since the last couple of days. Some residents faced issues while others stepped out to make the most of the cool weather.

