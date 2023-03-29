UAE announces early pension disbursements for Eid in 2023

Drivers are urged to exercise caution, follow traffic signs, and use safe alternative routes
The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced early pension disbursements during the 2nd quarter of 2023, in celebration of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha.
GPSSA said that the April 2023 pensions will be paid as early as Tuesday, April 18, and May 2023 pensions will be paid on Friday, May 26, while the June 2023 pensions will be paid on Friday, June 23.
The UAE's Pension Authority continues to pay diligent attention to the lives of its customers in par with the UAE government's continuous humanitarian and social acts.
It is worth noting that pensions for the current month of March 2023 amount to Dh689,776,900.32, demonstrating an evident increase of Dh46,248,072 in comparison to March 2022, during which the value of disbursed pensions amounted to Dh643,528,828.09.
