UAE announces ban on unlicensed digital platforms teaching holy Quran

The UAE has banned unlicensed digital platforms from teaching the holy Quran. In the Emirates, it is prohibited to establish or manage any centre or teach the Quran unless they obtain the necessary licence from the authorities.
The General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat issued an advisory to UAE citizens and residents on Sunday (June 2), highlighting the dangers posed by unlicensed digital platforms that offer Quran-teaching services.
The Islamic Affairs body said that it is important to ensure the accuracy and appropriateness of religious education to protect the younger generation.
Many individuals offering Quran teaching services through digital platforms are unqualified and lack religious education credentials. This can lead to incorrect teaching, misinterpretation of the holy book, and potentially misunderstandings about Islamic teachings and principles.
The authority has monitored many unlicensed people taking classes, luring people with promotional advertisements and urged parents to be cautious.
They are urged to report any suspicious or unlicensed teaching activities to the relevant authorities to help curb the spread of unqualified religious education providers.
Engaging with unlicensed religious educators not only puts them at risk of severe legal penalties but also exposes parents to the same. State laws strictly prohibit unlicensed religious education activities, and the consequences are not to be taken lightly.
As per the UAE law, anyone who teaches Quran without obtaining a licence or permit shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of not less than two months and a fine not exceeding Dh50,000, or by one of these two penalties.
The imposition of the penalties stipulated in the law shall be without prejudice to any more severe penalty stipulated in any other law.
Individual licensed to teach shall fulfil the following conditions:
In order to establish a centre or any branch for the purpose of teaching Quran, the following conditions shall be met:
