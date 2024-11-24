UAE: 3 suspects arrested in murder of Moldovan citizen

The UAE's Ministry of Interior (MOI) announced on Sunday that the authorities arrested the perpetrators involved in the murder of the Moldovan citizen, identified as Zvi Kogan. The authorities apprehended three individuals in connection with the crime.

According to the authorities, after the victim's family reported his disappearance on Thursday, a search and investigation team was formed. The investigations led to the discovery of the missing person’s body and the identification of the perpetrators. The suspects were arrested, and legal proceedings have begun.

Giving further details, the authorities said that Zvi Kogan was a resident of the UAE, and according to his identification documents at the time of entry, he was a Moldovan national.

