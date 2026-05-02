UAE resumes normal air traffic operations as temporary precautions lifted

The UAE's civil aviation authority expressed appreciation for the cooperation of passengers and airlines during the recent period

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 2 May 2026, 3:37 PM
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The General Civil Aviation Authority in the UAE has announced that air traffic in the country's airspace has returned to normal.

The authority added that the precautionary measures that had been temporarily implemented have been lifted.

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This decision, it said, came after a comprehensive assessment of operational and security conditions stressing that real-time monitoring will continue to ensure the highest levels of aviation safety.

It also expressed appreciation for the cooperation of passengers and airlines during the recent period, affirming that its technical and operational teams are fully prepared to handle any potential developments.

The authority urged the public to obtain information from official sources.

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