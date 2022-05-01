UAE and Pakistan discuss regional, international developments

Mohamed bin Zayed, Shehbaz Sharif discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral relations on various fronts

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanging views with Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening. -- Wam

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 1:45 AM Last updated: Sun 1 May 2022, 1:54 AM

Pakistan accords top priority to its close relationships with the UAE and will further increase its cooperation on regional and international issues to bring stability and prosperity in the region, says Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times on his maiden visit to the UAE, the newly-elected Pakistani leader expressed his desire to further strengthen historic ties between the two countries and boost cooperation in various fields.

“Our relations with the UAE are also historic and robust. This is a relationship that is characterised by solidarity and understanding resulting from our strong leadership level contacts and close cooperation on regional and international issues over the years,” Shehbaz told Khaleej Times during the interview.

Shehbaz arrived in the UAE on Saturday evening after wrapping up his three-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ali Mohamed Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the UAE Supreme National Security Council; Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; Mohamed Ahmad Al Bowardi, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; and Sheikh Diab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, attending a meeting with Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan (not shown), at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening. -- Wam

Fruitful meeting

The Prime Minister held a fruitful meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and discussed regional and international developments and decided to further strengthen bilateral relations on various fronts.

The two leaders also discussed the ways to strengthen the longstanding relations between the two nations and the prospects of propelling cooperation on various fronts as well as reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Mohamed wished Shehbaz Sharif success in leading Pakistan towards further progress and prosperity over the coming period.

Greetings exchanged

Sheikh Mohamed and Shehbaz Sharif also exchanged greetings on the advent of Eid Al Fitr and wished progress and development to the Islamic world and all nations of the world.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised on the historical relations between the two nations and the valuable contributions made by the Pakistani community in the UAE to the country’s successful development drive.

He wished for permanent stability to prevail for the benefit of all peoples of the region, stressing UAE’s support for all steps conducive to achieving peace and cooperation in the region and the whole world.

UAE support is vital

The Pakistani Prime Minister thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception and congratulations on assuming the office of Prime Minister, commending the UAE’s great support for his country in the development field. He stressed his keenness to strengthen relations with the UAE in various fields, and to exchange views on the latest developments in the region and the world.

Lt-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President; and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, were also present during the meeting.

Earlier, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, welcomed the Pakistani Prime Minister and his delegation in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood and other member National Assembly are part of the Pakistani delegation.

