UAE and Canada set to strengthen defence industry collaboration

It supports their growth, integration and harmonisation into the emirate's society

أبوظبي في 19 يونيو /وام/ أكدت منى أحمد الجابر، رئيس مجلس إدارة مجلس الإمارات للشركات الدفاعية، على عمق العلاقات الثنائية التي تجمع بين دولة الإمارات وكندا، والتي توفر فرصة سانحة لشركات الصناعات الدفاعية والأمنية وصناعات الطيران الوطنية لزيادة التعاون مع نظيراتها الكندية.جاء ذلك في الكلمة الرئيسية التي ألقتها خلال ورشة عمل نظمها مجلس الإمارات للشركات الدفاعية بالتعاون مع مكتب أبوظبي للمقيمين التابع لدائرة التنمية الاقتصادية – أبوظبي ومجلس العمل الكندي في أبوظبي، والتي ضمت عددا من الجهات والمؤسسات الحكومية، ومجموعة من الشركات الدفاعية الإماراتية والكندية.وقد استضاف مكتب أبوظبي للمقيمين ورشة العمل على هامش الزيارة التي يقوم بها وفد الشركات الدفاعية الكندية إلى الدولة حالياً.حضر الورشة كل من سعادة راشد عبد الكريم البلوشي، وكيل دائرة التنمية الاقتصادية – أبوظبي، وسعادة حارب مبارك المهيري، المدير التنفيذي لمكتب أبوظبي للمقيمين، وسعادة رادها كريشنا باندي، سفير كندا لدى الدولة، بالإضافة إلى عدد من المسؤولين وممثلي الشركات الإماراتية والكندية.وأشارت منى الجابر خلال الورشة إلى أن العلاقات الثنائية بين دولة الإمارات وكندا تشهد تطوراً ملحوظاً في مختلف المجالات، وأعربت عن تطلعها إلى تعزيز العمل المشترك بين الشركات الإماراتية والكندية لتسريع وتيرة التعاون في الصناعات الدفاعية.وقالت الجابر: "ترتكز العلاقات بين دولة الإمارات وكندا على تاريخ طويل من الصداقة، وقد شهدت هذه العلاقات بمرور السنين مزيداً من التعاون الاستراتيجي في كافة المجالات.وأضافت الجابر: "لدينا اليوم فرصة فريدة لاستكشاف قدرات الشركات الإماراتية والكندية في الصناعات الدفاعية والأمنية، وتبادل الأفكار لتعزيز الشراكات والتعاون في قطاعات مختلفة، إذ تعتبر هذه الورشة منصة مثالية لتحقيق هذه الأهداف".ودعت الشركات الإماراتية والكندية للمشاركة الفاعلة والتعاون المشترك وتبادل الخبرات وبناء شبكات تواصل قوية ومتينة.ومن جانبه، قال سعادة حارب المهيري، المدير التنفيذي لمكتب أبوظبي للمقيمين: "نحن فخورون بتعاوننا مع مجلس الإمارات للشركات الدفاعية وبمواصلة مبادراتنا مع مجلس العمل الكندي بما يضمن استمرارية جهودنا الرامية إلى تطوير المبادرات والخدمات والشراكات الاستراتيجية التي تساهم في تحسين جودة الحياة في الإمارة، في الوقت الحالي وفي المستقبل."وأضاف: "ملتزمون في مكتب أبوظبي للمقيمين بتعزيز المكانة العالمية للإمارة باعتبارها الوجهة المثالية للمقيمين بما لديها من مقومات تمكنهم من تحقيق طموحاتهم في مجتمع غني بالثقافات والفرص اللامحدودة."يكرس مكتب أبوظبي للمقيمين جهوده لاستقطاب واستبقاء أفضل المواهب ودعم رحلة تألقهم في إمارة أبوظبي فضلاً عن اندماجهم في المجتمع. كما يعمل المكتب على ضمان وصولهم المباشر إلى الأدلة الإرشادية ومجموعة متنوعة من الخدمات والمزايا الحصرية، والمشاركة في البرامج والفعاليات التي تعزز استقرارهم في الإمارة.وأشاد سعادة رادها كريشنا باندي، سفير كندا لدى الدولة بالعلاقات التجارية بين دولة الإمارات وكندا والتي تعكس عمق العلاقات الثنائية القوية والمتنامية في قطاع الدفاع، وأعرب عن سعادته بالمشاركة في هذا الحدث المميز الذي نظمه مجلس الإمارات للشركات الدفاعية لشركات الدفاع الإماراتية والكندية.وأضاف: نتطلع لمزيد من فرص التعاون البنّاء بين دولة الإمارات وكندا في مختلف المجالات الصناعية بما يعود بالنفع على الدولتين والشعبين الصديقين.وخلال الورشة، قدم مسؤولون من قطاع إدارة الاستحواذ في مجلس التوازن، ومجمع توازن الصناعي عروضًا توضيحية حول الخدمات والمزايا التي توفرها مؤسساتهم.كما تم تقديم عروض توضيحية من قبل عدد من الرؤساء التنفيذيين والمديرين لعدد من شركات الدفاع الكندية والتي تضمنت شركة بال ايروسبيس، وشركة «سي إيه أي CAE» ، وشركة ال 3 هاريس، وشركة بومباردييه لتصنيع الطائرات، وشركة نورتاك NORTAC العسكرية، و ثري دي آي 3dEYE.

By Wam Published: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 8:42 PM

Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairwoman of the Emirates Defense Council (EDCC), said that the growing ties between the UAE and Canada allow for increased collaboration in the defence, aerospace, and security industries.

Al Jaber made the remarks during a keynote speech she gave at the UAE-Canadian Defence Companies Meeting, held today in Abu Dhabi. The meeting was organised by the EDCC, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), part of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and the Canadian Business Council (CBC).

Hosted by the ADRO, the meeting was held in honour of a visiting delegation from various Canadian defence companies.

Present were Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Under-Secretary of ADDED; Hareb Mubarak Al Mheiri, Executive Director of ADRO; Radha Krishna Panday, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE, and representatives of Emirati and Canadian companies.

Al Jaber praised the notable development in bilateral ties between the UAE and Canada and expressed eagerness for accelerated growth in collaboration between the two countries' defence companies.

"The UAE and Canada share a long history of cooperation and friendship, and our bilateral relations have only strengthened over the years," Al Jaber said.

She continued, "Today, we have a unique opportunity to explore each other's defence and security capabilities and to exchange ideas to enable greater understanding and collaboration. This meeting serves as a vital platform to achieve all of this – I urge you all to actively engage in fruitful discussions, share your expertise, and build strong networks."

For his part, Al Mheiri said, "We are proud to collaborate with the Emirates Defence Council and the Canadian Business Council, who will enable us to continue driving our unwavering efforts to develop leading initiatives, services and partnerships that seek to improve the lives of all residents in the emirate, now and in the future."

"At ADRO, we are committed to ensuring Abu Dhabi is a destination where residents can reimagine and fulfil their potential in a welcoming and inclusive society that is rich in culture and opportunities," he added.

ADRO is dedicated to attracting and retaining global talent in Abu Dhabi and supports their growth, integration and harmonisation into the emirate's society. The office is also empowering residents to lead thriving lives in the emirate by offering direct access to information and a diverse range of exclusive services and benefits. These include guides for residents as well as active research and engagement programmes that promote life in the emirate.

Ambassador Panday praised the UAE-Canada strong and growing commercial relationship in the defence sector, expressing his pleasure at participating in this important event with the Emirates Defence Companies Council and Canadian defence firms. "I look forward to many more collaboration opportunities between our industries," he added.

During the meeting, key officials from Tawazun Council's Acquisition Management Sector, Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP), and ADRO each gave presentations about their respective organisations.

Several presentations were also given by the chief executive officers and senior executives of Canadian defence companies, including Pal Aerospace, CAE, L3 Harris, Bombardier, NORTAC Military, and 3dEYE.

ALSO READ: