UAE: Ancient souq reopens in historic trading town, to become RAK's art street

Situated on the northern tip of the former island, Al Jazeera Al Hamra Souq stands as a living reminder of the town’s rich trading past. Historically, it was the centre of all commercial activity in the area, just a few metres from the coastline.

The souq has reopened, bringing new life to one of Ras Al Khaimah’s oldest trading hubs. Once a bustling marketplace where merchants bartered pearls and goods by the shore, it is now emerging as a cultural and artistic destination that blends heritage, craftsmanship, and creativity.

Tariq Ibrahim Al Salman, founder of Design Gallery, described the launch as a milestone for the emirate’s creative community. “This place will soon be known as Ras Al Khaimah’s Art Street,” he said. “It’s where artists and visitors can come together in a setting that bridges tradition and modern expression. It’s not just about showcasing work, it’s about creating connections, learning from one another, and keeping creativity alive.”

The souq now houses 13 shops featuring eco-friendly crafts, handmade jewellery, photography, and contemporary art, all created by local artisans. The reopening, supported by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation, highlighted the restoration of the historic marketplace and its renewed role as a centre for local art and culture.

Kay, from the United Kingdom and a resident of Ras Al Khaimah, expressed his admiration for the souq’s blend of tradition and modernity. “The architecture is stunning; it’s contemporary, yet still retains elements of the old style,” he said, noting how the site honours its historical roots. His wife, a photographer and artist, was among those exhibiting her work at the event. “What I love most about the souq is the wonderful sense of community among the artists here,” he added.

Among those sharing that sense of belonging was Rakhi Sawalani, founder of the Desert Art Collective. A resident of Ras Al Khaimah for 15 years, she said the reopening captured the essence of what makes the emirate special. “To think of the history this place holds, and to see how it’s been restored while keeping its traditions alive, it’s really special,” she said.

Through her artwork, Sawalani has built a community of artists inspired by Ras Al Khaimah’s mountains, desert, and coastline. “There’s something magical about this place, the light, the landscapes, and the people; it all feeds creativity,” she added.

Sawalani’s workshops often bring together people of all ages and backgrounds, fostering connection through art. “Sometimes parents paint alongside their children, or strangers become friends over a canvas,” she said. “Many start out saying, ‘I can’t paint,’ but by the end, they surprise themselves. That’s the best part.”

The sense of creativity and community was felt across generations. Ten-year-olds Arina, Layla, and Sveva proudly showed their handmade clay pieces and shared their favorite moments from the opening. “We really liked the pottery; it was cheap and only took five minutes to make,” they said. The trio also revealed plans to return next month to perform a show at the souq.

The reopening of Al Jazeera Al Hamra Souq marks a new chapter in Ras Al Khaimah’s cultural landscape. The souq opened on November 7 and will continue throughout the winter season.