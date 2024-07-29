UAE analysts say Kamala Harris may play more active role in ending Middle East humanitarian crises

President Sheikh Mohamed departs from a meeting with Kamala Harris, US Vice President, at COP28 UAE in EXPO City, in Dubai, December 2, 2023. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

If elected to the White House, Kamala Harris is likely to play a more active role in ending the humanitarian crises in conflict zones in the Middle East, say political analysts in the UAE.

The prediction comes after US President Joe Biden ended his re-election bid with Vice President Kamala Harris widely expected to become the Democratic Party’s nominee.

Experts here highlighted that the UAE has always played a vital role in counterterrorism, regional stability, and security.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Deconstructing the factors for her electability, they believe, Harris will likely enhance this strategic partnership, furthering the strong defense and intelligence collaboration.

“The UAE is a crucial partner in counterterrorism efforts, regional stability, and security. Harris is likely to maintain and possibly deepen this strategic relationship, continuing the trend of strong defense and intelligence cooperation,” said Dr Kristian Alexander, a Senior Fellow and Lead Researcher at the Rabdan Security & Defense Institute (RSDI) in Abu Dhabi. “Under a Harris administration, the continuation of military sales and joint exercises could be expected.”

Dr Kristian Alexander

“This would ensure that the UAE remains well-equipped to counter regional threats and contribute to collective security initiatives.”

Expanding economic ties with the UAE

Alexander pointed out Harris might prioritise expanding economic ties with the UAE.

“This means focusing on sectors such as technology, renewable energy, and infrastructure. This would align with her broader policy goals of fostering sustainable economic growth and innovation.”

Strengthening existing trade agreements and exploring new ones could be on the agenda. “This may be aimed at enhancing bilateral trade and investment flows between the two nations.”

Notably, Harris flew to Dubai during COP 28 in December 2023, reaffirming in her speech how the “United States of America will once again be a global leader in the fight against the climate crisis". Harris also proudly announced a new $3 billion pledge to the Green Climate Fund, to support developing countries in investing in resilience, clean energy, and nature-based solutions.

President Sheikh Mohamed had held discussions with her on numerous issues on the agenda of the Climate Conference.

The discussion also highlighted cooperation between the two countries in renewable energy and sustainable development, focusing on joint initiatives.

“Given Harris’s commitment to addressing climate change, there could be increased collaboration with the UAE on sustainability initiatives, renewable energy projects, and environmental conservation efforts. This aligns with the UAE's ambitions to diversify its economy and invest in green technologies,” added Alexander.

Stance on Israel-Palestine conflict

Experts stressed that Harris's previous visit to the UAE for the UN Climate Conference, was also marked by discussions on the Israel-Palestine conflict, which happened on the sidelines.

Harris held talks with the UAE leadership on several regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly related to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“It will be interesting to see how she takes forward the partnership with the UAE to tackle the tricky policy and political crosscurrents,” said Dr Sonakshi Ruhela, former program head, School of Psychology and Health Sciences, Curtin University Dubai.

Dr Sonakshi Ruhela

“Ms Harris has also spoken out in the past regarding the plight and human rights of Palestinians and has repeatedly called for the release of hostages held by militant groups in Gaza. She could prove to be more sympathetic to the Palestinian cause than the Biden Administration,” she added.

The 59-year-old has expressed strong views on the ongoing conflicts in the region, including those in Yemen and Syria.

“Ms Harris is likely to play a more active role in ending the humanitarian crises in the conflict zones in the Middle East,” she added.

US foreign policy toward the region

Others also concurred that Harris’s view on the Middle East and her potential outlook on US Foreign Policy towards the region seems to be driven by a balanced approach that seeks to maintain traditional alliances while addressing humanitarian concerns and promoting diplomatic solutions.

“Her stance suggests a possible evolution in US policy towards a more nuanced and humanitarian-focused approach, particularly regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and engagement with Iran,” said Alexander.

She has consistently called for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza. “In a March 2024 statement, Harris urged, ‘We need to get more aid into Gaza. We need to get the hostages out. We need a ceasefire.’ From the looks of it, she seeks to balance support for Israel with increased attention to Palestinian rights and humanitarian needs,” he added.