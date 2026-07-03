UAE among world’s top media hubs as 60% of Fortune 500 firms base regional HQs in nation

The UAE has firmly established itself as the world’s foremost media hub and a capital of influence and content creation, with new figures revealing that more than 10,000 media companies and over 55,000 media professionals and creative talents are now thriving within the country’s vibrant and dynamic media ecosystem.

The landmark statistics, highlighted by Abdulla Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, paint a sweeping picture of a sector that has grown from a regional player into a globally dominant force.

Among indicators is that 60 per cent of Fortune 500 media companies have chosen the UAE as their regional headquarters a testament to the country’s world-class infrastructure, enabling regulatory environment, and strategic geographic position.

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“These figures encapsulate a media landscape that the nation has built with confidence and now leads with unwavering excellence,” Al Hamed wrote on X.

Box office and gaming revenues soar

In the entertainment sector, the UAE has further cemented its position as a global destination for film production, continuing to host some of the world’s largest international productions.

In 2025, the national box office generated Dh734 million in revenue, reflecting robust consumer appetite and a maturing cinema culture across the country.

The video gaming industry has emerged as one of the most dynamic contributors to the UAE’s creative economy, with revenues reaching Dh2.7 billion.

The figure places the UAE among the region’s most competitive gaming markets and reflects the country’s success in attracting both global studios and homegrown talent to its shores.

The publishing sector has also witnessed a remarkable surge in output, with the country producing nearly 1.2 million new book and publication titles in 2025 a figure that underscores the UAE’s deepening commitment to knowledge, literacy, and intellectual production.

A strategic vision

Al Hamed described the UAE as “a vibrant global media hub, a capital of influence and content creation, and a centre of innovation where ideas are transformed into soft power and narratives into economic value that helps shape the future.”

The National Media Office Chairman attributed the sector’s success to a clear and consistent leadership vision that has elevated media from a communications tool to a cornerstone of national development. “This success is driven by a strategic vision that regards media as a catalyst for development, investment, and the knowledge economy,” he noted .

Reflecting on the broader significance of the achievements, Al Hamed added: “These achievements reflect the vision of our wise leadership, which has positioned media as a fundamental pillar of the knowledge economy while accelerating investment in talent and advancing the sector toward an even more promising future.”

The UAE’s media sector continues to attract international investment and top-tier talent, reinforcing the country’s standing not only as a regional media capital but as a global benchmark for excellence, innovation, and content creation.