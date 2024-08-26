UAE among top 20 countries operating SAR satellites with launch of 'Foresight-1'

Photo: WAM File

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 6:34 PM

Bayanat, a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions and a subsidiary of G42, confirmed that the launch of the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite, titled "Foresight-1", is a significant achievement that reinforces the UAE's global leadership in the space sector, as it is the first satellite of the UAE's Earth Observation Space Programme.

Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director of Bayanat, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that Foresight-1 places the UAE among the prestigious list of 20 countries around the world that operate SAR space assets, which strengthens its position in the space sector and supports its growing capabilities in this field.

He pointed out that the strategic roadmap drawn up by Bayanat and Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), is based on deploying a constellation of satellites with SAR technology in the near future.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He explained that since the initial announcement of the launch of the Earth Observation Space Programme in 2023, the two companies have been implementing the strategic plan for the Earth Observation System, starting with the Foresight-1 satellite.

He added, "After the successful launch of the Foresight-1 satellite, we are now able to operate space assets prepared to cross over the Middle East region repeatedly and in record time."

He stated that what distinguishes the Foresight-1 satellite is that it provides continuous, high-resolution monitoring solutions, using SAR technology, which is an active sensing system that illuminates the Earth's surface and measures the reflected signal to provide high-resolution images. Unlike traditional optical imaging satellites, SAR satellites can capture images day or night regardless of weather conditions or the reflection of sunlight.

He said that this technology will enhance the quality of geospatial solutions and services provided by Bayanat and Yahsat, in addition to enhancing capabilities in disaster management, marine monitoring, and smart mobility applications.

He pointed out that Emirati citizens constituted more than 30 per cent of the Earth Observation Space Programme, reflecting the commitment to developing highly qualified national cadres in one of the most vital sectors.

The merger between Bayanat and Yahsat is expected to be completed before the end of this year, subject to obtaining final approvals from regulatory authorities in the UAE and internationally.