UAE among top 10 in 432 global indicators, ranks first in 19

The UAE ranks within the top five countries in 65 indicators according to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre

File photo

By Wam Published: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 12:50 AM

The UAE tops 156 world competitiveness indicators, and is among the top 10 in 432 thereof, according to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC).

These indicators, which account for 30 per cent of such global indexes, see the UAE excelling in several essential areas, including education, environment, climate change, security and safety, cybersecurity, infrastructure, flexibility of regulations, prosperity, governance, and more.

These included indicators issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD)'s World Competitiveness Yearbook (WCY), and the Legatum Institute.

The FCSC said that according to the IMD's WCY, the UAE ranks 12th globally, with a score of 88.67 (out of 100) and is leading the MENA region. The UAE ranks within the top five countries in 65 indicators and ranks first globally in 19 indicators.

With regards its performance in the Yearbook’s four main axes: Economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency, and infrastructure, the UAE ranked 6th, 3rd, 17th and 26th respectively.

The Global Competitiveness Yearbook by the IMD categorises 64 countries around the world and bases its classification typically on four main axes: Economic Performance, Government Efficiency, Business Efficiency, and Infrastructure, under which sub-axes fall, covering competitive indicators in various economic, financial, legislative, administrative and social fields. Reckoned the most indicator — intensive report that measures competitiveness of countries, the book uses 338 indicators to evaluate how nations and enterprises manage to achieve prosperity.

According to the Global Competitiveness Yearbook, the top five countries in 2022 run as follows:

1. Denmark.

2. Switzerland.

3. Singapore.

4. Sweden.

5. Hong Kong.