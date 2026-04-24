'Priority is to protect people': UAE Ambassador to UK on why attack videos led to arrests

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Since the Iran war began, the UAE has arrested dozens of individuals accused of spreading misleading information online or posting real videos of missile interceptions and their aftermath.

Authorities have issued repeated warnings that such acts can result in imprisonment for at least one year and fines of no less than Dh100,000.

The UAE Ambassador to the UK, Mansoor Abulhoul, was recently asked in a BBC Radio 4 Today interview about "criminalising the right to freedom of expression". The interviewer asked why people weren't allowed to share "something they were seeing and experiencing in real life".

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Abulhoul, in his response, said, "First and foremost, we are in a time of war. Misinformation, that would end up in the hands of the Iranian regime propaganda machine, is of great risk. Our priority is to protect our people and provide them with accurate, factual information. We take misinformation very seriously, at times like this.

The interviewer interjected, "But sometimes people are sharing to ask questions about their own safety... in retrospect, do you think it was the right thing to do?"

"Take a look at why so many people wish to visit the UK. Well-meaning imagery, at a time of war, could end up in a hostile... we see hostile activities on UK soil... We've been able to protect our people, the country is up and operating as usual. Our desire is to keep everyone safe and well," Abulhoul said.

The ambassador also spoke about the role of the Strait of Hormuz in ensuring global stability. "Any threat to this international waterway risks wider economic disruption and sets a dangerous precedent beyond the region, including for the UK and global markets," he said.

"The UAE continues to work closely with international partners and has welcomed cooperation with the United Kingdom, including through the United Nations, to support stability and protect global trade routes," he added.

He also spoke about how the UAE economy stays resilient, with over $300 billion in foreign currency reserves and $2.5 trillion in sovereign wealth assets. Key sectors continue to function, and the country remains well placed to withstand external pressures, Abulhoul said.