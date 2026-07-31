5-hour wait ends in minutes as UAE ambassador helps 2 travellers at Russia border

A five-hour border complication faced by two Emirati travellers was resolved within three to five minutes after the UAE Ambassador to Russia intervened, turning a lengthy ordeal into a smooth process, according to one of the citizens involved.

Speaking on Direct Line, Emirati traveller Tariq Al Harthi recounted how he and a fellow UAE citizen were returning from a road trip across Europe when they arrived at a land border crossing in one of Russia's regions.

Before travelling, he said they had checked the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs' travel advisories and found no warnings or alerts for the route. Despite having valid documents, the pair were held at the border for around five and a half hours and repeatedly questioned about their journey, the countries they had visited and the purpose of their trip.

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Al Harthi said he initially hesitated to contact the UAE Embassy in Moscow, believing the mission would be occupied with more pressing matters. However, after his travelling companion urged him to call, he contacted the embassy and said UAE Ambassador to Russia Dr Mohammed Al Jaber answered the phone personally.

According to Al Harthi, the ambassador asked for the name of the border crossing and assured him that the matter would be resolved. Within three to five minutes, officials at the border received a phone call, after which the travellers noticed an immediate change in the way they were treated.

“They apologised, asked whether we wanted to continue our visit or return, and completed all the procedures without any further delay,” Al Harthi said, adding that the ambassador personally called him again after they had crossed the border to ensure they had entered safely.

Describing the experience as an example of the support UAE citizens receive abroad, Al Harthi thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ambassador Al Jaber for their rapid response, praising what he described as the round-the-clock assistance provided by the country’s diplomatic missions.

He also urged Emiratis travelling overseas to register for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ “Twajudi” service before departure, saying many travellers underestimate its importance.

“You never know when you might need help. In the event of a natural disaster or any emergency, the authorities know where you are and can reach you and assist you,” he said.