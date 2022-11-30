UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of India

By WAM Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 3:31 PM

Dr. Abdul Nasser Al Shaali presented his credentials as the UAE Ambassador to India to Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India, during a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace.

During the meeting, Al Shaali conveyed the greetings of The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to the Indian President and the people of India, for further development and prosperity.

In turn, President Murmu conveyed her greetings to the UAE President and Vice-President, also expressing her wishes for the people of the UAE to achieve further growth and prosperity.

She further wished Al Shaali success in his efforts to enhance ties between the two countries while highlighting India's eadiness to support him in his duties.

For his part, Al Shaali expressed his pride at representing the UAE in India, and his keenness to continue developing bilateral relations in key fields to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in order to achieve the aspirations of both countries and their respective people.

