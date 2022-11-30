UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of India

The Non-performing Debt Relief Fund will settle the money owed by the citizens
Dr. Abdul Nasser Al Shaali presented his credentials as the UAE Ambassador to India to Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India, during a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace.
During the meeting, Al Shaali conveyed the greetings of The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to the Indian President and the people of India, for further development and prosperity.
In turn, President Murmu conveyed her greetings to the UAE President and Vice-President, also expressing her wishes for the people of the UAE to achieve further growth and prosperity.
She further wished Al Shaali success in his efforts to enhance ties between the two countries while highlighting India's eadiness to support him in his duties.
For his part, Al Shaali expressed his pride at representing the UAE in India, and his keenness to continue developing bilateral relations in key fields to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries.
During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in order to achieve the aspirations of both countries and their respective people.
ALSO READ:
The Non-performing Debt Relief Fund will settle the money owed by the citizens
Dressed in blue and yellow T-shirts and caps, hundreds of employees from various companies that were awarded turned out at the event to support their employers
Sheikh Mohamed engaged in conversation about the nation's development strategy, citizen issues with Sheikh Hamdan
All the pardoned prisoners demonstrated good conduct during their sentences
Move comes as part of Sheikh Saud's initiative to grant the prisoners a chance to lead a decent life and to reunite with their families
Frontline Heroes Office will continue to grant 10-year visas to distinguished professionals who provided outstanding care during the Covid-19 pandemic
The healthcare provider organised the largest free diabetes screening camp for low-income workers on World Diabetes Day
Goal is to show such people are capable of doing work at an international level