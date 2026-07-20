New UAE ambassador to India presents copy of credentials to foreign ministry

Al Nuaimi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in India and affirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 20 Jul 2026, 5:55 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Abdulla Al Nuaimi presented a copy of his credentials as Ambassador of UAE to India to the Acting Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of External Affairs of India, at the Ministry's headquarters in New Delhi.

The Acting Chief of Protocol wished Al Nuaimi success in his duties to further advance bilateral relations across various sectors between the two countries, reaffirming his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission and to advance relations between the two countries.

Recommended For You

Iran warns US against 'infiltration' as diplomatic exchanges ongoing via mediators

Iran warns US against 'infiltration' as diplomatic exchanges ongoing via mediators

US military says service member was killed in action in Iraq

US military says service member was killed in action in Iraq

Kuwait says air defences intercepting Iranian drone attacks

Kuwait says air defences intercepting Iranian drone attacks

Iran army says hit US bases in Kuwait in drone attacks: State TV

Iran army says hit US bases in Kuwait in drone attacks: State TV

Top Iranian commander warns US of ‘devastating response’ if attacks continue

Top Iranian commander warns US of ‘devastating response’ if attacks continue

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

For his part, Al Nuaimi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in India and affirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed prospects for cooperation between the UAE and India and explored ways to further enhance them in support of the shared interests of the two countries and their peoples.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Kuwait's power, water desalination plant on fire after second attack in 2 days

2

Iran warns US against 'infiltration' as diplomatic exchanges ongoing via mediators

3

UAE summons journalist, team over false report of explosions heard in Dubai

4

Founder of Dubai's Raju Omlet, Rajiv Meherish, passes away

5

UAE expresses deep concern over regional developments, calls for immediate de-escalation