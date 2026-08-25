UAE ambassador presents credentials to Indian President in ceremony

Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi has presented his credentials to Indian President Droupadi Murmu as the UAE ambassador to India during an official ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the presidential palace in New Delhi.

President Murmu, in turn, conveyed her greetings to the UAE leaders and her wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE, its leadership, government and people.

She also wished the ambassador success in his new role and in further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, affirming India’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

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Al Nuaimi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in India and his commitment to strengthening and expanding bilateral ties across various fields, contributing to greater cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting also reviewed the friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and India and explored ways to further develop bilateral relations in line with the interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples.