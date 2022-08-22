UAE: Al Bateen Executive Airport reopens after runway upgrades

Abu Dhabi's refurbished airport has been completed after less than 90 days

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 11:38 AM

Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi has been reopened after the successful completion of upgrading its runway to handle larger flights among other works.

In May, Abu Dhabi Airports announced the temporary closure of Al Bateen Executive Airport – an exclusive business aviation airport. In less than 90 days, the expansion work was completed, which involved the resurfacing and widening of the existing 3.2-km runway to accommodate wide-body aircrafts, in addition to a substantial new boundary wall, upgraded ground lighting, enhanced signage and landscape.

Another major part of the work completed was the upgrade and the refurbishment of the airfield ground lighting at Al Bateen Executive Airport, authorising the airport to operate code 4D aircrafts.

The major refurbishment project will allow the airport to cater to increased operational demand while meeting the highest levels of safety, compliance, and accreditation.

The project, held in close cooperation between the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Abu Dhabi Airports, followed all the necessary regulatory frameworks to ensure the highest level of compliance. All the necessary approvals were received without delay.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, director general, GCAA, said: “The refurbishment project at Al Bateen Executive Airport embodies the commitment of our aviation partners in the UAE to invest in the safety, modernisation and sustainability of the region’s only dedicated executive airport.

The engagement with Abu Dhabi Airports – from project inception until completion – has served to ensure the highest level of compliance with the national standards, regulations, guidance material and international best practices outlined by the GCAA.”

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports, noted: “In line with our strategic objectives, Abu Dhabi Airports continues to invest in developing and maintaining our world class infrastructure.

The upgrades to Al Bateen Executive Airport will result in several tangible benefits such as increased airport capacity to accommodate larger aircrafts, extending the lifetime of the runway and decreasing maintenance time and cost.”

As part of the refurbishment process, over 105,000 tonnes of asphalt were used on varying areas of the runway, including its shoulder areas and taxiways, amounting to approximately 240,000sqm. A further 23km of cable was laid down, in addition to 15.5km of duct and the installation of over 400 new manholes.

Frank McCrorie, chief operations officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, added: “Over 800 dedicated personnel were involved in the successful completion of this project, while ensuring minimal disruption to residents, in a demonstration of our collaboration and determination to drive development.

As the only dedicated executive airport in the Middle East, we are committed to providing our customers with a safe and secure facility that caters to their requirements.”

