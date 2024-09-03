E-Paper

UAE: Al Ain resident wins Dh15-million prize in Big Ticket draw

Ten participants also won Dh100,000 each during the live draw

Web Desk
Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 3:15 PM

Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 3:34 PM

Nur Miah Shamshu Miah, a Bangladeshi expat from Al Ain, won Dh15 million in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw held on Tuesday, September 3.

The moment he was announced as the winner of the raffle draw, Miah received a phone call confirming the life-changing news. Overwhelmed with excitement, Miah could hardly find the words to express his joy.


In addition to Miah's big win, ten participants also won Dh100,000 each during the live draw, along with a Range Rover Velar worth Dh325,000.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Tushar Deshkar, the grand prize winner for August, also made a special appearance at the raffle draw. Exactly one month after his big win, Deshkar had the honour of picking today's winner- a poetic gesture that added a special touch to Miah's win.

The cost of one Dream Car ticket is Dh150, and as with the cash prize, anyone who purchased two tickets will get one for free.

