Al Ain airport to be renamed Tahnoun International in honour of late leader

Al Ain International Airport has been renamed as Tahnoun International Airport, in honour of the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, who was the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region until he passed in 2024.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan directed the renaming in recognition of the late leader's decades of service to the UAE. The renaming takes effect on Sunday, October 11.

In addition to the Ruler's Representative in Al Ain, Sheikh Tahnoun also served as chairman of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), and deputy chairman of Executive Council of Abu Dhabi. In 2018, the Dubai-Al Ain road was renamed in his honour as well.

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Sheikh Tahnoun was close to the founding father of UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. His sister, Sheikha Hessa, was married to Sheikh Zayed, and the two leaders were often pictured together. At the time of his death in 2024, WAM reported that he was one of the men that Sheikh Zayed had "absolute trust" in, and was a pivotal figure in the establishment of UAE.

His time as the Ruler's Representative in Al Ain was marked by direct communication and close ties with the citizens of the region.

The UAE President’s decision to rename the airport after Sheikh Tahnoun reflects his gratitude towards the founding generation, and the respect UAE has for the values that defined the first leaders.