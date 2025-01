Photo: Ajman media office

An advisor to Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman has passed away, the emirate's media office said on Tuesday.

Funeral of the late Abdullah Amin Al-Shurafa will be held after Asr prayer at Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Mosque in Ajman's Mushairif area.

The media office noted that the mosque was named after the deceased.