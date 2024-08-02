UAE: Ajman Police urge use of app, website due to maintenance work of station

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 9:41 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 9:52 PM

Ajman Police have recommended people to use digital services through the smart app and the websites of the Ministry of Interior and Ajman Police General Headquarters.

The recommendation comes as owing to the maintenance work that is underway at Al Nuaimiya Comprehensive Police Station.

The police, however, assured that the station continues to provide services and welcome customers.

Meanwhile, two major authorities in the UAE had suspended their website services on Friday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced to temporarily suspend its gitbot system on the website, smart application, and WhatsApp for maintenance purposes on Friday, August 2, from 2.30pm to 03.30 pm. It also suspending electronic services on its website for maintenance and updating purposes on the day from from 9pm until 12am.