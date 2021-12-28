UAE: Ajman Police show appreciation to housemaids, workers

The force entertained the workers outside their work environment in support of national efforts towards human rights

Ajman Police organised an event to show their appreciation to workers and housemaids in the Emirate.

The event aimed to make housemaids and workers happy in appreciation of their efforts in performing their tasks.

The move is part of the police's efforts to achieve its social responsibility goal.

Speaking to Khaleej Times Major Noura Sultan Al Shamsi, Head of Media and Public Relations Department at Ajman Police, said that organising this event came as an appreciation and support from Ajman Police for employees in the labour sector.

The domestic helpers and workers were taken on a recreational tour at a heritage centre in Ajman and were treated with lunch, and gifts.

This is in appreciation for their efforts in providing support and assistance that enhances the quality of work and facilitates the completion of employer's tasks.

