UAE: Ajman bans petrol transport vehicles from parking in non-designated areas

The Supreme Energy Committee is also authorised to impose additional penalties on non-compliant licensed establishments

Published: Sun 7 Sept 2025, 11:44 AM

Updated: Sun 7 Sept 2025, 12:27 PM

Vehicles carrying petroleum products are will be banned from parking in non-designated areas in Ajman, in a step that aims at minimising dangers of these highly flammable and hazardous materials.

According to the new regulation, vehicles transporting petrol are no longer allowed to park or even stop in densely populated areas or in places that are not designated for them by local authorities.

In a statement on Sunday, the emirate's media office said that the Ajman Supreme Energy Committee will be tasked with detecting and documenting violations through authorised judicial officers, and with applying administrative penalties against violators.

Penalties clarified

The decision issued by the Ajman government has clarified that violators will face the following penalties:

  • Dh5,000 fine for first offence

  • Dh10,000 fine in case of repetition

  • In case the offence is repeated for a third time, violators will face a fine of Dh20,000, along with the vehicle's impoundment and sale at a public auction in coordination with the Municipality and Planning Department.

The emirate's government has also authorised the Supreme Energy Committee to impose additional penalties on non-compliant licensed establishments, including suspension or cancellation of petroleum trading permits.

Furthermore, any violation committed in densely populated areas or posing a threat to public safety shall be immediately removed at the expense of the establishment's owner.

The decision will take effect 30 days from the date of issuance.