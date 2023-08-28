UAE airline issues advisory for passengers after UK air traffic system failure

Innovative solutions for sustainability: How 3 Emirati women are coding their way to a better future
UAE airlines on Monday issued an advisory for passengers after Britain's air traffic control system was hit by a breakdown.
Several flights were delayed or cancelled after Britain's National Air Traffic Service faced a technical issue. It later said that the glitch had been identified and remedied.
"We have identified and remedied the technical issue affecting our flight planning system this morning. We are now working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible," NATS said in a statement.
The Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said all of its flights to the UK were planned to operate as scheduled but there might be delays due to Britain's air traffic control system hit by a breakdown that slowed takeoffs and landings.
“Etihad Airways is advising passengers travelling to and from London and Manchester that there may be flight delays due to the ongoing Flight Data Processing System failure affecting all airlines operating in the UK. All flights are currently planned to operate as scheduled, however, we are working closely with airport authorities and will inform guests immediately if there is any change,” the UAE national carrier said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Monday.
Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates said it has been advised that “a widespread systems failure within UK Air Traffic Control on August 28 has been rectified.”
It said all flights currently en route to the UK will be allowed to land, but flights departing the UK may experience delays.
“Emirates continues to monitor the situation and apologises to its customers for the inconvenience,” the airline said.
Currently, two UAE carriers - Etihad Airways and Emirates - operate direct flights to the UK, one of the busiest routes from the UAE.
Etihad advised passengers to ensure that their contacts are up-to-date so that they can be updated via SMS or email with regard to the latest information about UK flights.
“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this system failure which is affecting all airports across the UK… The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority,” said the statement.
