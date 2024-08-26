E-Paper

UAE airlifts injured woman, family after major traffic accident in Oman

This was the fourth such air ambulance mission carried out by UAE in recent times

Web Desk
Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 8:05 PM

Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 8:22 PM

A woman involved in a serious traffic accident with her family in Oman was airlifted, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday. The rescue mission — fourth such in recent times — was carried out in coordination with the National Guard and National Search and Rescue Centre.

Before being brought to the UAE's Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in a search and rescue plane, the woman received treatment at Nizwa Hospital in Oman.


In its social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs coomended the Omani authorities for providing support to the UAE Embassy in Muscat in making the the air ambulance mission a success.

The Ministry, meanwhile, stressed on the need to exercise caution while traveling by land, following traffic laws, adherence to the speed limit on the road so as not to endanger their lives and the lives of others.

Web Desk

