UAE airlifts 30 tonnes of food aid to Ethiopia’s Tigray region

By Wam Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 2:23 AM

The UAE has sent a plane carrying 30 tonnes of food items to Mekele, in Ethiopia's Tigray region, as part of its direct relief airlift to meet the growing needs of the population.

The assistance included sending 13 relief, medical and food aid planes, including 7 planes to the Tigray region, carrying 220 tonnes.

Mohamed Salem Al Rashidi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia, said that the aid comes within the framework of the UAE’s efforts to provide all support to countries in need, especially to support women and children, to assist them in overcoming dire conditions, noting that the UAE has provided $85 million to support relief operations in Ethiopia in cooperation with international organisations.

Al Rashidi indicated that the UAE has always been among the first countries to provide relief aimed at achieving security and stability in all friendly African countries, given its leadership's belief that the world must stand in solidarity and unite in solving humanitarian challenges while harnessing all efforts to provide relief to those in need around the world.

The UAE has sent 500 tonnes of urgent food and medical aid to Addis Ababa since the beginning of the year until March 2022.