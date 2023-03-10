UAE airlifts 14 tonnes of relief aid to Ukraine

The authority expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured
The UAE on Friday sent an aircraft carrying 14 tonnes of relief aid, including blankets and personal care supplies, and LED bulbs to help the people of Ukraine live through the harsh winter conditions.
These supplies are part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian assistance aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Ukrainian people amid the crisis.
This shipment will first be airlifted to the Polish capital, Warsaw, and then sent to Ukraine.
Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has provided urgent relief supplies to those affected by the crisis in Ukraine. In October of last year, it was announced that US$100 million would be provided to Ukrainian civilians. Furthermore, the UAE established an air bridge that sent 11 aircrafts carrying approximately 550 tonnes of relief supplies, including two aircraft from the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, with basic food and medical items.
Moreover, 2,520 generators and 6 ambulances have been delivered to Ukrainian authorities to be brought to Ukraine and assist Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries such as Poland, Moldova, and Bulgaria.
