Watch: UAE's Al Fursan lights up US skies in historic Independence Day flypast

From UAE skies to American airspace, the UAE Air Force aerobatic team Al Fursan took its signature precision flying to a historic new stage, marking its first performance in America during celebrations of the 250th anniversary of US independence.

Emitting red, white and blue smoke trails, Al Fursan joined a spectacular aerial display with America’s elite military demonstration squadrons in a rare joint performance that blended aviation excellence with diplomatic symbolism.

Crowds across New York cheered as the Emirati formation team soared overhead, lighting up the skies in a synchronised showcase of speed, discipline and formation flying to mark the US Semiquincentennial. Flying alongside the US Navy’s famed Blue Angels and US Air Force aircraft, the Emirati formation team cut through American skies in a celebration of aviation excellence.

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Al Fursan presented its distinctive aerial displays over Jones Beach in New York City, captivating audiences with a stunning airshow. It was also scheduled to adorn the city’s skies with the colours of the UAE flag, creating an artistic tableau that embodied national pride and Emirati excellence.

A historic milestone in the skies of America! ð¦ðªðºð¸



For the first time in history, the UAE Air Force aerobatic team, Al Fursan, is participating in the US Semiquincentennial (#America250) celebrations. Catch their breathtaking aerial displays lighting up the skies of New York pic.twitter.com/IpZIxP7L9k — Ø³ÙÙ Ø§ÙØ¯Ø±Ø¹Ù| Saif alderei (@saif_aldareei) July 4, 2026

It is the first time Al Fursan has performed in US airspace, according to the UAE Ministry of Defence. The ministry confirmed the team’s participation in the official July 4 Independence Day celebrations as part of a landmark international invitation. It underscored that this participation testifies to the strength of the strategic relations and historic friendship binding the UAE and the US.

The Ministry said the participation reflects the depth of UAE-US relations and highlights shared values of cooperation, peace, and long-standing friendship between the two nations.

As crowds gathered along the US coastline and city skylines, the combined flypast was part of broader Independence Day celebrations. It turned the skies into a moving stage of colour, speed, and formation artistry.

Officials said Al Fursan’s appearance on a prominent international stage signals the UAE’s expanding footprint in global aviation events and reinforces the country’s reputation for excellence in aerial demonstration and military professionalism.

The joint performance with the Blue Angels and US Air Force squadrons was widely seen as a symbolic convergence of two air forces, united in precision, discipline, and shared diplomatic goodwill.