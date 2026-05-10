UAE air defences deal with two drones coming from Iran on May 10

Air defences in the UAE engaged two drones on Sunday, May 10, 2026, according to the Ministry of Defence. No injuries or deaths have been reported on this day.

Since the start of the Iranian attacks, UAE has engaged 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,265 drones. The total number of deaths stands at 13, including two armed forces members, one Moroccan civilian contractor with the armed forces and 10 civilians of the following nationalities: Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian.

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The total number of injuries has reached 230, from multiple nationalities including: Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.

The Ministry of Defence has said that it is on high alert to deal with any threats, and that it will firmly combat any party that aims to undermine the UAE's sovereignty and security.