UAE aims to break Guinness World Record championing gender equality in workplace

Those wishing to be a part of the event can register on the summit's website

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 6:17 PM

A UAE event is attempting a Guinness World Record for a good cause. The Inclusion Summit 2023 is trying to break a Guinness World Record for "the most pledges received for gender equality in the workplace campaign in 24 hours".

The two-day event slated to take place at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre starting November 9, will try to create history by aiming to secure 5,000 pledges for gender equality in a 24-hour window.

“The initiative addresses one of the most pressing challenges faced by organisations today — reinforcing the need for gender balance in the workplace,” said Diana Wilde, co-founder of event organiser Aurora50. “This is [a] chance to make history, demonstrate your commitment to equality, and contribute to a more equitable workforce globally.”

Tangible effect

This is the inaugural session of the Inclusion Summit and will provide a new platform where ministers, policymakers, board directors, C-suite executives, senior decision-makers, people of determination and youth can all come together and lead the conversation around a culture of inclusion and high performance.

The event is being organizes by Aurora50, a UAE-based social enterprise that was co-founded by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan and Diana Wilde in 2020 with the vision of achieving gender balance in the workplace.

The record attempt for gender equality pledges will occur starting at 12 noon Gulf Standard Time on November 9, and concluding at 12 noon on the next day.

Wilde, an expert in design thinking and coaching, added that her company has noticed employers and employees are aligning more and more with national mandates supporting gender equality.

“Individuals are keen to make a tangible impact,” she said. “Through this world record attempt, they can take a significant step forward in promoting gender equality and diversity in the workplace. The initiative addresses one of the most pressing challenges faced by organisations today, reinforcing the need for gender balance in the workplace.”

Diversity boosts performance

Wilde further elaborated that diversity in the workplace can help drive financial performance. Boosting underrepresented demographics in work has a measurable impact on the bottom line — evidence which is helping to persuade companies and governments around the world to act.

As a two-day hybrid event, both in-person and virtual attendees will have access to unrivalled opportunities to meet with fellow influencers and decision makers, and to explore, debate and challenge modern diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and the importance of integrating inclusion to business and UAE strategies.

The summit is supported by ADNOC, Aurora50’s anchor partner for its first initiative which accelerated gender balance in UAE boardrooms. Now, Aurora50 is requesting support from all sectors of society to highlight collective support for gender balance in the workplace and to challenge outdated beliefs.

Apart from the Inclusion Summit, Aurora50 also run an accelerator dedicated to building highly competent female board as well as invite-only clubs for independent GCC women board directors and a network for corporate women managers.

How to get involved

Those wishing to sign the pledge should visit the Inclusion Summit's official website aurora50.com/pledge during the 24-hour window and sign the gender equality pledge.

To empower themselves further, companies or individuals can access the toolkit and resources provided by ADNOC & Aurora50, that will be sent to their email after signing the pledge, and take actionable steps toward creating a more inclusive workplace.

