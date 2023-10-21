UAE aims to be a leader in improving children’s health, says Sheikh Nahyan

Minister for Tolerance and Co-existence inaugurates the second Emirates Paediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Congress in Abu Dhabi

The UAE is committed to the promotion of excellent health and advanced medical practice, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance and Co-existence, said after inaugurating the second Emirates Paediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Congress in Abu Dhabi.

The two-day congress, hosted by Burjeel Medical City in association with global partners and the Mena Conference, brought together hundreds of leading local and international experts from 23 countries to celebrate the success of saving the lives of children. Top doctors discussed the advancements, innovative techniques, and best practices in paediatric haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) and cell therapy.

Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has emerged as an international centre of excellence for health care, Sheikh Nahyan noted in his address.

“With the strong leadership and support of His Highness the President, our goal is a health care system that is responsive to the needs of individuals and the community at large. And in the context of this Congress, our goal is to be leaders in improving children’s health. We are moving forward with ambitious plans to strengthen medical services available to children,” said Sheikh Nahyan, who is also the patron of the conference.

30 life-saving procedures

Sheikh Nahyan praised the efforts of Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings, in setting up a world-class paediatric bone marrow transplant centre in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings.

“This centre will help to expand access to excellent child medical care, to promote high-quality services, and encourage partnerships with leading medical centres around the world,” Sheikh Nahyan underlined.

The centre, which was opened last year in Burjeel Medical City, has led to the UAE’s first bone marrow transplant from a donor to a child. Since then, 30 lifesaving BMTs have been performed for children suffering from various blood disorders, including leukaemia, with zero mortality. These procedures have benefitted children from India, Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Morocco, Libya, Afghanistan, Algeria, Nigeria, and Sudan.

Dr Shamsheer, in his address, pointed out that under the guidance of Sheikh Mohamed, and with the support of the authorities like the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH – Abu Dhabi), the number of paediatric BMTs performed in the UAE is increasing yearly.

“Encouraged by their support, we are investing heavily in the development of acute and complex paediatric services. Now, children with cancers and other blood disorders have access to life-saving treatments in our own country. This congress is an opportunity to reflect on the amazing work that is being done around the world and here in Abu Dhabi and will see experts from across disciplines come together to engage in an informative dialogue about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Dr Zainul Aabideen, consultant and head of paediatric haematology, oncology and BMT, and conference chair.

Dr Zainul Aabideen, consultant and head of paediatric haematology, oncology and BMT, and conference chair, said: “From pioneering the first allogeneic paediatric BMT in the UAE to performing life-saving transplants, we are dedicated to healing and supporting children with devastating diseases. We believe sharing our knowledge and experience with experts from around the world and gathering insights will help us advance pediatric transplantation care together.”

Prof. Rupert Handgretinger, consultant, paediatric haematology oncology and BMT, and conference co-chair, added: “It is our aim to create an environment that encourages active participation, engagement, and the sharing of expertise among all attendees. Let us collectively work towards improving child health in the UAE and the region.”

