UAE aims to see Emirati on Moon in next 10 years, says MBRSC chief

UAE expects to have a presence on the Moon within the next decade and hopes to see an Emirati involved in lunar surface operations as part of the international Artemis programme, a senior space official has said.

Speaking at Forbes Building the Future Summit in Abu Dhabi, Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), said the next phase of space exploration is shifting from short-duration missions to establishing a sustained human presence beyond Earth.

"Within the next 10 years" the UAE wants to see an Emirati "on the surface of the moon", he said, describing it as part of the country's participation in Artemis, the US-led international programme aimed at returning humans to the lunar surface and establishing a long-term presence there.

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"Over the next 10 years, we will have a presence on the surface of the moon," AlMarri said.

He explained that the goal extends beyond individual missions and focuses on creating the infrastructure needed to support long-term human and robotic operations on the lunar surface.

According to AlMarri, future lunar operations will require communications systems, power infrastructure and facilities capable of supporting both astronauts and robots in the harsh lunar environment.

The UAE is already a partner in the Artemis programme and is currently discussing with international partners the areas in which it will contribute, he said. Those areas include communications, power systems and robotics.

The remarks come after the UAE and Nasa announced an agreement under which MBRSC will provide the Crew and Science Airlock for the lunar Gateway space station, a key component of the Artemis programme. Under the agreement, a UAE astronaut will fly to Gateway on a future Artemis mission.

AlMarri said the technologies required to enable humans to live and work sustainably on another celestial body largely do not exist today, making the coming decade a critical period for innovation.

"Imagine all of the technologies and all of the development that you have to create to be able to survive in such a harsh environment," he said.

Beyond exploration, AlMarri said the UAE is increasingly focused on building a domestic space economy and manufacturing ecosystem.

He said that around 90 per cent of the components used in the UAE's MBZ-SAT satellite were manufactured by UAE-based industries, including electronic and mechanical systems.

"We have one tonne of aluminium in the satellite itself, all from the UAE," he said.

The country is also seeking to attract international space companies to establish operations in the UAE and make use of local manufacturing capabilities, he added.

AlMarri said the benefits of space investment extend beyond exploration missions, pointing to commercial applications of satellite imagery and the development of advanced manufacturing capabilities that can support other sectors of the economy.

Reflecting on the UAE's lunar ambitions, he said one of the achievements he is most proud of was the response to the loss of the Rashid Rover mission in 2023, when the Japanese lander carrying the rover crashed during its descent to the Moon.

"We landed, but in 10,000 pieces," he said.

Rather than abandoning the effort, the team immediately began work on successor missions, he added.

According to AlMarri, Rashid Rover 2 and Rashid Rover 3 are expected to launch within the next six months. The new rover includes additional scientific instruments and greater use of artificial intelligence to enable more autonomous operations on the lunar surface.

He also highlighted the growing role of AI across the space sector, saying tasks that previously took teams of engineers a year to complete can now be accomplished in a matter of weeks.

At the same time, he cautioned against over-reliance on AI, saying organisations must ensure critical technical skills are retained even as development processes become increasingly automated.