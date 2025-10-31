UAE swiftly responds to aid people affected by hurricane Melissa

The United Arab Emirates has launched an urgent humanitarian response to support communities affected by Hurricane Melissa, which struck Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba.

Acting through the UAE Aid Agency and in coordination with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the UAE has dispatched emergency relief supplies, including essential food items and critical shelter materials, to those impacted by the hurricane. The initiative also includes support for the severely damaged infrastructure to help ensure rapid recovery and restore stability.

This swift response reflects the UAE's longstanding humanitarian commitment to extending timely assistance, standing with those in distress, and supporting vulnerable communities affected by natural disasters, crises, wars, and conflicts around the world. It also underscores the nation’s ethical and international responsibility to demonstrate solidarity with countries during times of crisis.

Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, affirmed the UAE's dedication to its global humanitarian mission through immediate action in response to emergencies and disasters. He emphasised the country's efforts to assist affected populations by providing all forms of support necessary for early recovery and ensuring access to essential needs such as food, medicine, clothing, and shelter.

Dr Al Ameri highlighted that the UAE had consistently taken the lead in implementing relief and rapid response programmes to address the impacts of natural, environmental, and health-related disasters, as well as crises caused by wars and conflicts. He noted that, in coordination with international organisations, particularly the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, the UAE Aid Agency is providing essential relief supplies, shelter materials, and infrastructure support to help mitigate the effects of Hurricane Melissa on the people of Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba.