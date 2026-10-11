2 UAE aid convoys carrying 259 tonnes of food enter Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

Two UAE humanitarian aid convoys, comprising 20 trucks carrying 259 tonnes of food supplies, entered the Gaza Strip this week as part of ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'', within the framework of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people and meet their basic needs.

This assistance helps meet the food needs of the Palestinian people, supports the humanitarian response, and alleviates their suffering in the Gaza Strip.

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With these deliveries, the total number of trucks that have entered the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 since its launch has reached 14,519 trucks, carrying a total of 137,241 tonnes of humanitarian aid.

The Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team continues to prepare aid convoys through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in the city of Al Arish.

This comprehensive system includes receiving, sorting, preparing, and transporting aid to the Gaza Strip, ensuring the continued flow of humanitarian supplies and their delivery to those in need.