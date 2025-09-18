UAE: 6 in 10 employees will need reskilling as AI enters workplace

As artificial intelligence is increasingly integrated into the workspace, including government, healthcare, education, and the economy, it has become imperative for employees to upgrade their skills. They must reskill to meet the evolving demands of the labour market, ensuring technology delivers real value to both individuals and human resources management.

“Globally, 44 per cent of workers will see their skills disrupted by 2027, and 6 to 10 employees will need reskilling,” said Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development & the Future during the SHRM Mena Annual Conference & Expo 2025 on Wednesday.

She highlighted that the use of artificial intelligence in human resources management is growing rapidly, with generative AI usage rising from 19 per cent in 2023 to 61 per cent today.

Meanwhile, Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM APAC & MENA, told Khaleej Times, “Employers are increasingly focusing on skills that go beyond traditional qualifications. A combination of technical and soft skills, including digital literacy, adaptability, and leadership, along with cultural competence and multilingual abilities, is critical for a diverse workforce. In light of regional priorities such as youth empowerment and Emiratisation policies, CVs highlighting problem-solving skills, sustainability awareness, and AI proficiency are gaining prominence.”

Future employment trends

Several transformative forces are shaping the future of employment. The rise of AI is automating routine tasks, allowing HR professionals to focus on strategic initiatives such as talent development and employee engagement.

Skills-based hiring is gaining momentum, with employers prioritising a candidate’s demonstrated abilities over academic credentials or previous job titles. This shift is crucial for cultivating a more inclusive and adaptable workforce.

Additionally, workforce Emiratisation programmes continue to drive strategic talent management, focusing on developing local talent through robust training, mentoring, and career path programmes, ultimately contributing to a sustainable and competitive regional workforce.

Khanna noted that social media platforms are playing an increasingly important role in recruitment, serving as practical tools for both employers and candidates. These platforms complement traditional CVs by providing insights into candidates’ career histories.

“Social media platforms are unlikely to replace traditional CVs entirely. CVs remain concise, formal documents outlining professional qualifications and experience, essential for initial screening and record-keeping,” she noted.

She added that Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) streamline the hiring process by scanning CVs for relevant keywords and formatting. “It is beneficial to optimise CVs with relevant keywords, use clear headings and standard fonts, strategically incorporate specific skills and job titles, and avoid complex graphics to enhance clarity and ensure profiles are selected for human review.”