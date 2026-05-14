UAE Skills Platform to connect students and job seekers to new opportunities

The UAE on Thursday launched the 'UAE Skills Platform' to bridge the gap between education and the labour market. This launch is a leap toward developing an integrated skills-based ecosystem and strengthening alignment between education outcomes and labour market needs, enhancing talent readiness for future demands.

The platform is part of a national model for managing and developing human capital, built on integrating education policies with the priorities of key economic sectors. It supports stronger alignment between educational outcomes and labour market needs, in line with international best practices.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, affirmed that human development is a fundamental pillar in advancing the country’s growth agenda.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the importance of aligning skills’ development with national investments in priority sectors to ensure the readiness of talent for the future economy and to strengthen the integration between economic and education policies.

For her part, Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chair of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, emphasised that enabling individuals through clear academic and career pathways supports the development of a cohesive, learning-driven society and contributes to preparing talents capable of actively contributing to the country’s development journey.

The 'UAE Skills Platform' reflects this direction through the development of a unified, data-driven national framework that connects education outcomes with labour market needs. It enhances clarity around required skills and supports the development of academic programmes, in line with economic and technological changes, providing a practical reference to guide academic and career decision-making.

Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdulmanan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, stated, “The UAE Skills Platform represents a strategic step towards strengthening integration between the education ecosystem and the labour market through a unified, data-driven national framework. It contributes to reducing the gap between education outcomes and economic sector needs and supports the development of academic programmes aligned with future requirements."

He added that the platform also enhances visibility into labour-market skill demands and enables educational institutions to respond more effectively. It strengthens coordination among stakeholders and supports the development of a more integrated and responsive education and workforce ecosystem, while also helping policymakers develop education- and labour-related policies.

The platform is among the first integrated national platforms in the region to directly connect labour market data with the education ecosystem through a unified model powered by Artificial Intelligence. It enables the analysis of jobs, skills, and required qualifications, and supports forecasting future labour market changes.

The platform provides advanced analytical indicators on required skills, future specialisations, and priority sectors, allowing entities and educational institutions to make data-driven decisions and develop policies and academic programmes aligned with national economic needs. This supports the development of integrated education-to-employment pathways.

The platform offers practical applications, including supporting students in selecting academic and career paths, allowing education institutions to assess programme alignment with labour market needs, and helping employers identify required skills and improve workforce planning.

The “UAE Skills Platform” enables students to build integrated academic and career pathways from early stages by helping them explore suitable specialisations, select academic tracks, and access skill recommendations and training aligned with labour market needs.

The platform allows students to update and track their skill profiles and assess how their educational paths align with job-market requirements, ongoing skill development, and career development, to support graduates and employees through lifelong learning, professional development, and specialised certifications aligned with labour-market changes.

The platform serves more than 200,000 students and around 200 educational institutions across the UAE, with plans to develop over 1,700 future skills by integrating education, labour market, and employment data, supporting a knowledge-based, integrated education and workforce ecosystem.

It provides customised interfaces for various user groups, including students, parents, education institutions, government entities, and job seekers, supporting career exploration, skills development, lifelong learning, and alignment with evolving labour market needs.

The platform aims to enhance the readiness of talents, including students, undergraduates, and job seekers for the future by tracking global trends and emerging technologies, analysing skills gaps, and translating insights into actionable outputs that support education programme and employment opportunity development.

Individuals can register and access the platform via the App Store and Google Play under “UAE Skills” or through the official website: https://skillz.mohre.gov.ae/, which provides full access to its services, enabling users to benefit from its integrated tools and build future-ready academic and career pathways.