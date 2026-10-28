UAE parents warned of children's AI images being used for blackmail; what steps to take

An innocent photograph taken at school or a family gathering can be manipulated using artificial intelligence to create explicit images of a child and used to threaten or blackmail them, Sharjah’s Child Safety Organization has warned.

The organisation, affiliated with the Sharjah Family and Community Council, said AI-generated sexual images and so-called “nudify” applications are being misused to bully, harass and exploit children.

Material created or shared as a joke can spread among classmates and strangers, causing lasting psychological and social harm. A child can become a victim of sexual blackmail without ever having shared a photograph themselves, it said.

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Fake images, real harm

Children targeted by manipulated images may experience humiliation, anxiety and isolation, or become afraid to attend school, the organisation said.

Offenders may threaten to circulate the images unless the child pays money, provides intimate images or complies with further demands.

Dr Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, director-general of the Child Safety Organization, stressed that children should never be blamed for the abuse they experience.

When harassment or blackmail occurs, families should prioritise protecting the child, stopping the abuse and providing support, she said. Children must feel safe to disclose what happened without fearing punishment.

What parents should watch for

The organisation urged parents to understand what their children watch, post, and receive online, and who they communicate with.

Withdrawal, fear of attending school or anxiety when receiving messages could prompt a calm, supportive conversation. Parents should give children space to speak without judgment.

Families were also advised to review privacy settings, restrict access to personal photographs, and avoid sharing children’s schools, locations, or daily routines online.

Parental controls, app restrictions, and age-appropriate conversations can help reduce risks, but they can't replace trust and parental involvement, the organisation said.

What to do if a child is targeted

Parents should reassure the child, avoid responding to threats or complying with demands, and report the incident to the relevant platforms and authorities.

The organisation advised retaining usernames, links, and threatening text messages without downloading or forwarding sexual content depicting children. Families should seek official guidance on safely preserving evidence.

If classmates are involved, parents should coordinate confidentially with the school to prevent further circulation and protect the child’s dignity. Seek psychological support when needed.

Suspected child abuse or exploitation can be reported on 800700 across the UAE.