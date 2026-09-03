UAE’s AI curriculum rollout: What will students learn and how ready are teachers?

The UAE is moving to put artificial intelligence firmly into the classroom, with an AI curriculum approved for implementation across all public and private schools.

Announced on Wednesday, the curriculum will introduce students to AI, data, algorithms, applications and risks, while also building awareness of the ethical use of the technology.

The rollout comes as schools across the UAE are already grappling with how best to teach children to use AI responsibly — and how to ensure the technology enhances learning rather than replaces critical thinking.

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About 22,000 teachers and educators will also be trained to use AI to support teaching, assessment, curriculum analysis and lesson planning.

The Cabinet highlighted that a pilot programme and evaluation of the AI curriculum had already produced “positive results” in public schools, while Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai said the UAE was among the “pioneering countries” to have developed integrated curricula for teaching AI across all educational levels.

Simple choices to challenging AI systems

For schools, the emphasis is likely to evolve as children grow older, moving beyond simply learning how to use AI tools.

Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer at Gems Education, said younger children could begin with basic concepts through play and stories, while older students would increasingly engage with the technology itself.

“This learning should become more sophisticated as students progress through school. Younger children can begin with stories, play, patterns and simple choices about what people and machines can do. Older students should move towards designing, testing and challenging systems, exploring bias and accuracy, and applying the technology to real problems linked to future study and employment.”

Crausby said the bigger challenge for schools would be making sure the curriculum was implemented safely and consistently as it scales.

“The greatest challenge will not be access. It will be achieving safe, consistent and purposeful implementation at scale. This will require age-appropriate platforms, strong safeguarding and data privacy, assessment integrity, teacher confidence and a clear focus on preventing over-reliance.”

Ultimately, she said, success should not be judged simply by how frequently students use AI, but by whether it helps them think more deeply, create more boldly and act more ethically.

At Nord Anglia International School Dubai, students are already being introduced to AI through a broader digital learning programme.

Gurbinder Mander, Head of Computer Science, said the approach goes beyond teaching children how to operate generative AI tools.

“This goes much wider than simply teaching students how to use a generative AI tool. The curriculum covers areas such as the basic principles of AI, data and algorithms, software use, ethical awareness, real-world applications, innovation, and project design. Students need to understand how AI works, how it uses data, why it can produce incorrect or biased information, and how to use it safely and responsibly.”

The Dubai school has developed a whole-school Digital Fluency Curriculum stretching from EYFS to Year 13, with nearly 400 key learning points covering areas including online safety, AI principles, digital literacy, IT skills and computational thinking.

Mander said the intention was for AI and digital fluency to be embedded across subjects rather than confined to computer science.

“The Digital Fluency Curriculum was co-developed with our Digital Student Leaders. Every subject department also plays a part by identifying where the key learning points can be taught and evidenced meaningfully within the curriculum. Our is aim is that AI and digital fluency don’t merely sit within Computer Science, because students need to apply these skills across all areas of their learning.”

Teacher training will be crucial

While students are at the centre of the rollout, educators will have to keep pace with a technology that is changing rapidly.

Schools are therefore taking different approaches to teacher development.

At Nord Anglia International School Dubai, students themselves have also been involved in staff development, with about 70 per cent of QUEST CPD sessions led by students.

Mander said this was deliberate, allowing students to have a voice in how AI education develops.

“We’ve made a point to ensure staff development also involves students, with around 70 per cent of our QUEST CPD sessions led by students. This was deliberate because, if we are developing an AI curriculum for students, they should have a genuine voice in shaping the journey.”

Academic integrity is another area schools are having to address as AI becomes more accessible.

Mander said the school had worked with students to develop an AI Usage Matrix, categorising classroom tasks as human-only, AI-supported or AI-driven, with students required to disclose how they used AI.

The approach shifts the focus from simply asking whether AI was used to understanding how it was used and what learning resulted from it.

At Credence High School, teacher training is similarly being treated as an ongoing process rather than a one-off exercise.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal, Credence High School, said teachers learn through professional development clusters, hands-on training days and the sharing of best practices across the school.

“Training our teachers to deliver this isn’t a one-time event either, it runs right through the year, through professional development clusters where teachers learn from and support each other, alongside dedicated hands-on training days, with best practices shared across the school so the learning spreads well beyond a single classroom.”

For Rory Galvin, Director of Learning, ISP-Middle East, the pace of change makes adaptability essential.

“The challenge for education systems globally is that AI is evolving at extraordinary speed, so curriculum, teacher capability, technology and guidance need to evolve with it. The Education sector has always been effective at absorbing new technologies and innovations, adapting them over time in ways that strengthen learning rather than allowing them to disrupt practice overnight. The same measured approach is important with AI. It requires us to be evidence-led, ensuring technology has a clear educational purpose and that its impact on learning is understood.”