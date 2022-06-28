UAE: Agthia food products win awards from the International Taste Institute

The company's brands are known for their sustainable and plant-based offerings

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 2:40 PM

Agthia Group PJSC, one of the region’s leading food and beverage companies, has announced that seven of its products have won the 2022 Superior Taste Award granted by the International Taste Institute in Brussels, Belgium.

The products from its brands such as Al Ain Water, Date Crown, Nabil Foods, and Alpin Water were evaluated against thousands of other food products from across the globe by a jury comprising over 200 world-class chefs. The accolades are granted to the most high-quality products, making the Superior Taste Award one of the world's most prestigious in food production.

Al Ain Water, which won the 3-star Superior Taste Award, is the only beverage brand to receive this honour for the past two consecutive years. Date Crown’s Date Syrup also received 3-stars competing against many plant-based products and was granted the award as a product that caters to both health and taste. The three stars symbolize exceptional products and is the highest rating granted by the International Taste Institute. The two stars symbolize remarkable and distinguished products.

Other products from Agthia’s portfolio which received the 2-star Distinguished Product awards include Nabil Foods’ Plant-Based Tempura Chickenless Nuggets, Al Ain Zero - a pH-neutral bottled sodium-free drinking water, Alpin Natural Mineral Water, Date Crown’s Cardamom-flavoured Date Syrup and the Saffron-flavoured Date Syrup.

Alan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, said, "This win is a testament to all the efforts that the Agthia team puts in to ensure the highest quality of products across all our portfolios. It also speaks volumes of the efficient steps we are taking on the path towards becoming a leader in the food and beverage sector by 2025, in accordance with our strategy. This strategy relies heavily on consumer satisfaction which can only be achieved through innovative and high-quality products and it remains one of the core focus areas of our business to provide our consumers with products that are healthy and sustainable.”

Dr. Rabih Kamleh, Chief Quality and R&D Officer, said, “Agthia’s products have achieved the highest taste rates as “well-made, balanced, and delicious” products, according to the standards of the International Taste Institute. These standards are based on a thorough analysis of product samples, as well as a group of conditions assessed by the Institute’s jury."

“The awards are a recognition of our teams’ efforts towards research and innovation in bringing together good taste and health and we look forward to continuing this journey of meeting evolving consumer demands.”

A product that is granted the Superior Taste Award is a product that has gone through a sensory evaluation - including visual, aromatic, flavour, and textural aspects, as well as final mouth feel - by professional taste experts and achieved an average score above 70 per cent.

ALSO READ: