UAE: After 15 miscarriages, couple welcomes miracle baby

An expat couple based in Abu Dhabi welcomed their first baby, after enduring 15 miscarriages over the course of six years.

Suffering one pregnancy loss after another in a span of a few months for the past years was a tormenting period for Sara Shebl Mohamed and Khaled Mohamed Helmy.

During their first trimester, they had multiple hospital admissions ending in disappointment, making it seem like becoming a parent and starting a family was an impossible dream.

However, the couple's determination remained unyielding.

“Each loss was a devastating blow, testing our resolve and faith. But we never lost hope. We knew our baby was out there, waiting to bless our lives,” 32-year-old Khaled, tearfully recalled as he told Khaleej Times.

High-risk case

After several disturbing results, the couple consulted specialists at Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

"Sara’s pregnancy was high risk, requiring meticulous care and monitoring," noted Dr Prof Walid El-Sherbiny, a consultant and head of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department.

“When considering comorbidities as potential causes of miscarriage, in her situation, thrombophilia (a condition that makes blood more likely to form clots) and a uterine congenital anomaly were identified as the primary factors. She underwent a comprehensive medical assessment to uncover any latent health concerns,” he added.

To mitigate the risk of miscarriage, Sara underwent surgical intervention aimed at expanding her uterus.

According to the doctor, additional factors contributing to recurrent miscarriages may include genetic predispositions, uterine irregularities, hormonal fluctuations, or autoimmune conditions.

Uncertain moments

Doctors at Medeor Hospital took a tailored approach, which involved vigilant monitoring of hormonal levels, thorough pinpointing and mitigation of potential risk factors, medical interventions, and emotional support.

Sara’s medical journey, however, was arduous. At 12 weeks, she underwent cervical cerclage, a procedure to prevent premature birth. Throughout her pregnancy, she battled recurrent bleeding episodes, leading to multiple hospital admissions.

“There were moments of fear and uncertainty. But I drew strength from the thought of holding my baby in my arms," Sara said, her eyes glistening with tears.

As the due date approached, the stakes grew higher. Sara’s health deteriorated, and she had to be in the intensive care for hypertension. Amid the chaos, the couple clung to hope, praying for a safe delivery. At 34 weeks of gestation, their prayers were answered as baby Farida entered the world.