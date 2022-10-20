UAE: Afghan evacuee dies of heart attack at Emirates Humanitarian City

Authorities are making arrangements to repatriate the body back to Afghanistan

File

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 4:55 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 5:10 PM

Authorities in the UAE have announced that a 66-year-old Afghan evacuee at the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi died of a heart attack.

The Emirates Humanitarian City administration confirmed that the Afghan national, identified as Sayed Yusuf Halim, passed away on Monday, October 17.

The man had been transferred to a public hospital in the afternoon for treatment following a sudden heart attack, where he later died.

Arrangements are underway in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Embassy of the Republic of Afghanistan to repatriate the body of the deceased back to Afghanistan, according to authorities.

The Emirates Humanitarian City administration has offered its sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and to all Afghan nationals who the humanitarian facility embraced as one family.

The deceased is one of the thousands of Afghans who were evacuated from their country to Abu Dhabi in 2021 following the takeover of Taliban government.

ALSO READ: