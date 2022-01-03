UAE: Advertising industry pioneer Tanvir Kanji passes away

He was instrumental in revolutionising mass media communications in the country

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 11:55 AM

Tanvir Kanji, one of the pioneers of the UAE’s advertising industry, passed away on Sunday.

Kanji was the chairman of Inca Group of Companies. The marketing and communications company has been operating in the UAE since 1976 and won many awards over the years.

The late Kanji was also awarded the IAA's “Publicity Man of the Year”.

By setting up one of the first full-service advertising agencies in the region in 1976 at the age of 32, Kanji became instrumental in revolutionising mass media communications in the UAE.

The entrepreneur was buried in Sonapur Graveyard on Monday.

“Tanvir Kanji was a trailblazer and a veteran of advertising industry; he always had larger-than-life ideas and was a brilliant marketeer. On a personal front, he was my mentor, my guru, my supportive friend and will always be remembered with eternal gratitude,” said Sunil Anand, CEO of Inca Tanvir.

