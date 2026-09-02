UAE adopts national ecotourism policy to protect nature while expanding tourism sector

The UAE Cabinet on Wednesday approved a National Ecotourism Policy aimed at balancing tourism growth with environmental protection, as the country seeks to strengthen its position as a global destination for sustainable travel.

The policy was approved during the latest Cabinet meeting and forms part of wider efforts to preserve ecosystems, safeguard natural resources and develop tourism experiences linked to the UAE’s environmental and cultural heritage.

Officials said the strategy is designed to ensure economic development and tourism expansion do not come at the expense of environmental sustainability.

According to a statement, the policy focuses on protecting environmentally sensitive sites, developing sustainable tourism products and experiences, encouraging community participation and preserving local cultural identity. It also seeks to strengthen collaboration among government entities, private-sector operators and civil society organisations involved in tourism and conservation.

Key initiatives under the policy include the creation of a national smart platform for ecotourism, the development of partnership networks to promote sustainable tourism and the introduction of additional regulations governing the management of ecotourism sites.

The Cabinet approved the policy alongside a review of progress under the National Strategy to Combat Desertification 2030, which has recorded gains in ecosystem restoration and conservation efforts across the country.

Cabinet figures show the number of national protected areas has risen to 55, while approximately 4,900 hectares of land have been rehabilitated. More than 3.2 million square metres of green cover have been added, 341,000 native trees have been tagged and protected, and more than 120 native plant genetic resources have been surveyed and identified.

“Protecting our environment is a national commitment, and investing in our natural resources is investing in the quality of life,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said following the Cabinet meeting.

The policy also builds on projects undertaken by the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, which has been working to develop tourism destinations that reflect the UAE’s geographic, cultural and environmental diversity. Recent initiatives have included eco-trails, environmental routes and waterfront tourism developments across several emirates.

The government said the new framework is intended to create long-term growth opportunities for local communities while ensuring the conservation of the country’s natural assets for future generations.