UAE adds students, Hajj, Umrah travellers to priority groups for flu vaccination

School students and people travelling for Hajj and Umrah have been added to the UAE’s priority groups for seasonal influenza vaccination as health authorities expand the 2026–27 national campaign.

The updated list includes pregnant women, children aged six months and above, elderly people, healthcare workers and those with chronic health conditions.

This was announced on Tuesday during the launch of the Awareness Campaign on Influenza and Seasonal Respiratory Diseases.

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Health officials in the UAE said that vaccines have already been distributed across healthcare facilities. Vaccination and awareness efforts are also being carried out in schools.

Emirates Health Services said influenza vaccines are available across all 121 EHS facilities, as authorities step up preparedness ahead of the seasonal rise in respiratory illnesses.

The vaccination drive forms part of the UAE’s wider 2026–27 Awareness Campaign on Influenza and Seasonal Respiratory Diseases, which this year also places greater emphasis on other infections that circulate during the cooler months, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and pneumonia.

Dr Nada Al Marzouqi, director of the Public Health and Prevention Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, said influenza vaccines are available free of charge across the country for citizens and residents who fall within high-risk groups.

“For people who do not fall within those priority categories, the vaccine is still available at a minimal charge," she said, with the amount depending on the healthcare facility or entity providing the service.

Health officials said seasonal respiratory illnesses generally become more common between September and March, when several viruses may circulate at the same time and people tend to spend longer periods outdoors.

Dr Shamsa Majid Lootah, director of the Public Health Department at Emirates Health Services, said EHS has strengthened its preparedness and surveillance programmes ahead of the season. Influenza vaccines are available across all 121 EHS healthcare facilities, while vaccination services are also being provided in schools.

Dubai health authorities have also distributed vaccines to healthcare facilities and are carrying out awareness initiatives in schools, malls and other community locations.

Officials advised residents experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever, sneezing, runny nose and body aches to take precautions to avoid transmitting infections to others.

“Depending on the severity of symptoms and individual health conditions, mild illness may initially be managed with appropriate treatment while monitoring the condition,” said Dr Lootah.

Preventive measures highlighted during the campaign include regular handwashing, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, staying home when unwell and regularly cleaning frequently touched surfaces.