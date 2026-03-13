UAE achieves nearly 45% recovery in airport operating levels

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UAE's national carriers have acheived a 44.6 per cent recovery in operating levels, in comparison to their previous capacity, a statement by the nation's General Civil Aviation Authority said.

Between March 1 and 12, 1.4 million passengers were handled by the country's airport.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the Minister of Economy and Tourism of the United Arab Emirates, said that the safety of people remains an absolute priority, and the aviation sector managed this phase with responsibility and professionalism.

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In the same period of time, 7,839 air traffic movements were recorded in the country's airspace.

Authorities have advised travellers to follow the latest updates issued by airlines before heading to the airports.

On March 3, UAE authorities said the nation opened safe air corridors with GCC countries, enabling it to operate up to 48 flights per hour as part of a gradual restoration of air traffic following recent regional developments.

Speaking during the UAE Government media briefing on the latest updates, Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said the aviation sector is operating under a clear institutional framework focused on preparedness, coordination, and safety, with airspace and human safety as top priorities.

He confirmed that the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has commenced exceptional flight operations at UAE airports to facilitate the departure of stranded passengers affected by flight disruptions. These operations are being carried out in line with schedules to be communicated directly to affected travellers by the airlines.