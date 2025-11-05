Turning challenges to opportunities: UAE achieves 67% of 2031 vision targets

The UAE has turned global challenges into opportunities and is on track to meet its national goals, with 67 per cent of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision targets already achieved, a top official has said.

Speaking at the opening session of the UAE Government Annual Meetings taking place in Abu Dhabi, Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, noted that the global environment remains volatile, echoing headlines from a year ago marked by “crises and conflicts, a slow economy amid the rapid rise of artificial intelligence outpacing regulation, and major elections in more than 70 countries shaping a new phase in world politics.”

“The world continues to live in a constant state of uncertainty and tension,” he said. “The common factor between past and present headlines remains the same — unending challenges, evolving threats, and rapid technological advancement in an ever-changing world.”

He said the UAE’s response has been guided by a development-first approach set by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, balancing international relations, accelerating economic growth, advancing artificial intelligence adoption, investing in human capital and strengthening social cohesion.

This approach, he said, reflects the principle set by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid: “We want the UAE to be number one.”

“First place is not a ranking on an index; it is a leadership mindset, a team culture, and an execution approach,” he said. “Being first means constantly asking ourselves: Have we given our best to the nation? Have we added new value to the world?”

Efficient systems

Al Gergawi said the UAE continues to build “an efficient governance ecosystem” that delivers results even amid global volatility.

He recalled the UAE’s 2015 pledge to celebrate the export of the last barrel of oil, followed by a retreat in Al Marmoom to plan a post-oil economy. One objective then was to raise the non-oil sector’s contribution to GDP, which stood at 69 per cent.

“Today, thanks to the efforts of national teams, the contribution of the non-oil sector to the nation’s GDP reached 77.5 per cent during the first half of 2025,” he said. “Our target is to reach 80 per cent by 2031, and, according to current projections, we are on track to achieve this milestone ahead of schedule.”

He highlighted the UAE’s global rankings, including 10th in foreign direct investment — which exceeded Dh167 billion — fifth in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking, and its position among the world’s safest countries.

The UAE also “claimed the top global ranking for AI adoption in the workplace, achieving the highest rate of AI utilisation among the working population in 2025, according to Microsoft's recent report.”

“These facts and figures represent only some of the achievements made by our nation,” he said. “They serve as clear evidence that the UAE’s governance ecosystem operates with diligence and efficiency.”

‘We the UAE 2031’

Al Gergawi said the country has six years remaining to achieve 'We the UAE 2031' vision.

He cited performance reviews showing strong progress and said the next phase will focus on closing gaps and sustaining global leadership.

“The achievements made do not represent the finish line,” he said. “The real measure lies in what will be added in 2026, how the remaining gaps will be addressed, and how the UAE’s leading position will be maintained in a world that waits for no one.”

He pointed to the UAE’s global competitiveness performance, with the nation ranking first worldwide in 264 indicators, among the top five in 504, and top 10 in 710 indicators. He also referenced IMF projections showing UAE economic growth at 4.8 per cent, above the global average, and non-oil foreign trade valued at nearly Dh3 trillion in 2024 with 24.5 per cent growth in the first half of this year.

Al Gergawi said the country strengthened its diplomatic and humanitarian footprint over the past year, moving “beyond participation to driving influence and shaping new directions in global cooperation".

“We are here… with a unified goal: to make the UAE the best country in the world,” he said, stressing teamwork and resilience.

“Today, it is our shared responsibility to preserve this teamwork spirit,” he added. “Our goal remains unchanged: for the UAE to be better every year and to be the best country in the world.”