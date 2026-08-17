How UAE drivers can remove black points from license with accident-free day campaign

Registration for the Accident-Free Day campaign opened on Monday, August 17, ahead of its main day on August 31, coinciding with the start of the new school year.

The campaign, organised by the Federal Traffic Council in coordination with police departments across the UAE, encourages drivers to make a commitment to safer road behaviour and avoid traffic violations, while reducing traffic points from their licence.

Here’s what you need to know about registering, taking part and getting the four points removed.

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How to take part

Drivers can register through a link shared by the Ministry of Interior on its official social media account. Participants can scan the QR code in the campaign’s Instagram post and sign in using UAE Pass.

Once registered, motorists must accept the campaign’s safety commitments, sign the pledge, and agree to its terms and conditions.

A participation certificate will then be sent to the email address associated with the driver’s UAE Pass account.

But registration alone is not enough. Drivers must follow the campaign’s safety requirements and avoid traffic violations.

What do drivers have to commit to?

The initiative focuses on basic road-safety habits that motorists are expected to follow throughout the day.

These include keeping a safe distance from other vehicles, allowing pedestrians to cross safely and wearing seat belts. Drivers must also respect speed limits, avoid using mobile phones while driving, stay in their designated lanes and give way to emergency vehicles.

They are also expected to check that their vehicles are safe and roadworthy before driving. Motorists who fulfil the campaign conditions can have four black points removed from their records.

Why August 31?

The campaign falls on the first day of the new school year, when roads are expected to become busier, particularly near schools and residential communities.

Authorities are encouraging drivers to allow extra time for their journeys, remain patient in congested areas and watch carefully for children, pedestrians and school buses.

The campaign is intended to promote safer habits beyond the single day, encouraging motorists to make responsible driving part of their everyday routine.

What are black points?

Black points are recorded against a driver’s license when certain traffic offenses are committed. More serious violations can result in both fines and black points.

Drivers can accumulate up to 24 black points. If a driver commits another violation after reaching the 24-point threshold, the case may be referred to court, and the driver could face measures including license confiscation or suspension.

The Day Without Accidents initiative offers motorists with existing black points a chance to reduce their total by four, provided they meet the campaign requirements.