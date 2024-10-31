UAE accepts Haj applications for seniors; over 60,000 registered for 2025 pilgrimage

Haj 2023, Mohap, UAE ministry of health,

Haj applications for all individuals aged 70 and above to perform the pilgrimage in the upcoming season 1446-2025 have been accepted by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat. The applications have been accepted according to the approved criteria and conditions.

The authority said that approximately 60,248 individuals have registered for Haj through its channels, of which 51,732 have previously not performed the pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia's Haj and Umrah authorities allocated the UAE a quota of 6,228 pilgrims, which has been distributed to citizens according to the organised reference system for Haj affairs. The UAE authorities stated that the electronic Haj and Umrah system completed the initial sorting process smoothly, flexibly, and transparently.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Three thousand fifty-one permits were approved for the categories of people of determination, those with chronic illnesses, and senior citizens with their companions, accounting for 49 per cent of the total quota. This includes all registered individuals aged 70 and above.

Additionally, 3,177 permits have been allocated to other age groups with their companions, making up 51 per cent of the total quota.

The authority emphasised that accepted pilgrims would be notified via text message, and those not selected would also be notified.