UAE experts warn youth of AI voice cloning, digital drug traps

Imagine receiving a call from what sounds exactly like your father, urgently asking you to transfer money. The voice is real, the panic is real, but the caller is not.

At a youth-led session on the sidelines of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi, experts warned that artificial intelligence–powered (AI-powered) voice cloning has become one of the fastest-growing tools of digital fraud targeting people across the UAE.

Youth leaders, legal experts and prosecutors gathered at the congress to discuss how young people can help combat digital crime, online fraud and drug promotion in the age of AI.

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The session, titled "The Role of Youth in Preventing Crime and Addressing Emerging Crimes in the Digital Age," was organised by the Ministry of Justice Youth Council. It was held at the first UN crime prevention congress to take place in the Arab world.

"We need to move beyond simply warning young people about risks," said AI expert Dr Noora Alshamsi, stressing that the technology has not only changed the nature of digital crime but accelerated it beyond what institutions can easily track. She called for building youth capacity to detect misleading content, anticipate threats and develop innovative solutions, noting that AI can now replicate voices and generate convincing videos within seconds.

"Fraud schemes now use voice-cloning and deceptive messages to impersonate trusted individuals and pressure victims into financial transfers," said Khaled Diab, legal researcher at the Ministry of Justice. He said responsibility for prevention cannot rest with institutions alone and pointed to the congress as evidence that young people can contribute meaningfully, from drafting recommendations to shaping awareness initiatives.

What should young people do?

"Young people are not passive observers in the justice system, they are a driving force," said Basma Obaid Alkamali, chairman of the Youth Council at the Ministry of Justice. She urged youth to apply their digital skills to simplify legal procedures and improve public services, while keeping innovation grounded in legal and human-centred values.

"Do not be misled by a false sense of security," warned Saif Al Muttawa, public prosecutor at Dubai Public Prosecution's Narcotics Prosecution. He said illicit drugs are increasingly marketed through social media and messaging apps, hidden inside products that appear entirely ordinary, and urged young people to verify sources and avoid unauthorised channels.

The session concluded that legal and digital literacy among youth is critical to protecting society, a principle central to the Abu Dhabi congress and its focus on prevention strategies built on awareness, partnership and justice systems equipped to respond to evolving forms of crime.